ISLAMABAD - National Highway Authority has posted Grade-20 officer Jamal Abdul Nasir as Member Engineering Coordination, who is going to be retired after two months.

It is the third posting during last one month over the said high profile post as earlier BS-21 officer Arbab Ali Dahkan was removed from this post and transferred to Yarik-Sagu-Zhob project in Balochistan as a Member to accommodate another officer of Grade-19 Ikram-us-Saqlain Hyder by giving him anticipatory promotion into Grade-20.

However, Dahkan was restored by the Islamabad High Court, when he challenged the decision and pleaded that he is being displaced from his home station just one and a half months prior to his superannuation.

He levelled serious allegations against the management for violation of rules and regulations but NHA went for the recalling of orders and explained before the court that Dakhan is not being displaced from Islamabad but he will remain at headquarter.

NHA’s legal team also dispelled the impression of malafide intentions and bias and informed the court that he had been promoted to Grade-21 by the same management. Resultantly, the court disposed off his writ petition—paving way for Ikram-us-Saqlain Hyder to resume his duties as Member EC, which he joined as well.

Now, the authority has appointed Jamal Abdul Nasir as Member Engineering Coordination as per a fresh notification issued on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Nasir warned the management that he will go to the court if not accommodated on the position of member because Ikramus- Saqlain Hyder is junior to him.