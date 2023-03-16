Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Army Women’s Baseball Team has won the 17th National Women’s Baseball Championship 2023 after beating Pakistan WAPDA in the final. HEC got 3rd position beating Punjab to win the bronze medal. According to Paki­stan Federation Baseball (PFB) Secretary Sh Mazhar Ahmad, PSB DG Muhammad Abrar was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and he distributed prizes along with PFB President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah. PFB VP M Yaseen, M Jamil Kamran and Tariq Nadeem along with other officials welcomed the chief guest and other guest of honors. A large number of baseball fans were also present on the occasion. Syed Fakhar Ali Shah also introduced the chief guest with the players. In the final, Army defeated WAPDA 19- 10. For Army, Humira scored 4 runs, Ansa and Samia scored 3 runs each, Atiya, Madiha, Waheeda scored 2 runs each while Rashida, Asia and Zahida contributed with 1 run each. For WAPDA, Zainab, Umm-e-Hani and Ayesha scored 2 runs each while Madeeha, Sidra Riasat, Anila and Maimuna scored 1 run each. In the match for bronze medal, HEC beat Punjab 16-6.