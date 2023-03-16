Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office on Wednesday dismissed a statement by for­mer US Special Representa­tive on Afghanistan Reconcil­iation, Zalmay Khalilzad, and said that the country did not need "unsolicited advice".

“Pakistan does not need lec­tures or unsolicited advice from anyone on how to cope with the challenges we face to­day," the Foreign Office spokes­person said in a statement.

The statement came in re­sponse to a series of tweets by Zalmay Khalilzad where he suggested “steps” and said Pa­kistan faced a ‘triple crisis of political, economic, and se­curity’. The FO spokesperson said, “As a resilient nation, we will come out stronger from the present difficult situation.”