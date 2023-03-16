Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States have re­affirmed their strong commitment to promoting economic growth, energy security, partnership in long-term flood rehabilitation efforts, and strengthen­ing their overall relationship.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif and visiting Assis­tant Secretary for the Bureau of En­ergy Resources at the US Department of State Geoffery Pyatt.

Geoffery Pyatt is leading a delega­tion to Pakistan for the Pak-US Ener­gy Security Dialogue. The prime min­ister appreciated the holding of the Pakistan-US Energy Securi­ty Dialogue on promoting en­ergy security that would be beneficial for both countries. He encouraged further invest­ment in the country’s energy infrastructure which would also help transition towards clean energy. The US assis­tant secretary appreciated Pa­kistan for its forward-look­ing renewable energy policy. Prime Minister Shehbaz wel­comed the ongoing dialogues and cooperation between Pa­kistan and the United States in areas such as trade and in­vestment, health, security, and climate change. The Pak-US Energy Security Dialogue is a joint initiative aimed at promoting energy securi­ty and serves as a platform for high-level discussions be­tween the two countries on bilateral energy priorities, ad­vancing the renewable ener­gy transition, and exploring economic and commercial op­portunities in the energy sec­tor. Assistant Secretary for Oceans, Environment, and Sci­ence of the US State Depart­ment Monica Medina, who is also in Pakistan on an official visit, informed the prime min­ister during the meeting that she was leading a delegation for meetings of the Pak-US Cli­mate and Environment Work­ing Group. She praised the commitment and dedication with which the Government of Pakistan had responded to the consequences of the last year’s devastating floods. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South Central Asia Elizabeth Horst, and Chief Climate Offi­cer, Development Finance Cor­poration (DFC), Jake Levine, as well as US Ambassador to Pa­kistan Donald Blome also at­tended the meeting.