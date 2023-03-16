Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and the United States have resolved to continue deepening bilateral partnership through “Green Alliance” framework which will help both the countries to jointly face climate, environmental, and economic needs, especially through partnership on renewable, sustainable, and clean energy.

At concluding session of US-Pakistan Energy Security dialogue, both the countries have affirmed a mutual commitment to advance the transition to renewable energy and promote a more stable, secure, and prosperous energy future for both nations. The United States and Pakistan Energy Security dialogue was held here Wednesday which was chaired by Pakistani Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan and US Department of State Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt.

During dialogue officials and experts engaged on energy issues and areas for cooperation, including Pakistan’s renewable energy transition, electric vehicles, and increasing the participation of women in the energy sector. Both governments resolved to continue deepening bilateral partnership through the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework. The United States and Pakistan acknowledged their long history seeking to advance energy cooperation and sustainable economic growth. For over 50 years, the United States has invested in Pakistan’s power generation, including in clean energy through hydropower, which continues to benefit millions of Pakistanis today.

Through the Energy Security Dialogue, the two governments made new commitments to advance energy cooperation. The United States announced new programs in Pakistan, including a $500,000 project to restore electricity infrastructure in flood-affected areas in Sindh, a grant to further research and development of electric vehicles at the Lahore University for Management Science, and support for a second cohort of the U.S.-Pakistan Women’s Council’s Future of Women in Energy Scholars Program launched with Texas A&M University to support women’s leadership in renewable energy. The two governments committed to work together in the coming year to help Pakistan reach its goal of 60 percent renewable by 2030. The delegations look forward to the United States-hosted U.S.-Pakistan Energy Security Dialogue in 2024. Meanwhile, a session of US-Pakistan Energy Security dialogue was also held in Petroleum Division. US Department of State Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt led the US delegation, while Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik represented Pakistani side in the dialogue. US ambassador Donald Blome was also part of the delegation. Both sides discussed the areas of cooperation in energy sector and enhancing collaboration for promoting energy security.