Share:

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm and dust storm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fourteen degree centigrade, Lahore nineteen, Karachi twenty-four, Peshawar seventeen, Gilgit eight, Murree nine Quetta and Muzafarabad thirteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chance of rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Pulwama, Baramula and Shopian eight degree centigrade, Srinagar nine, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus five and Anantnag seven degree centigrade.