That’s the biggest gap in sports, the difference between the winner and the loser of the Super Bowl.

–John Madden

The US Super Bowl is a football championship game of the National Football League (NFL) which is played by the winner of the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference. Back in 1966, the game grew out of the merger of the NFL with the American Football League (AFL). The agreement between the two entailed an end-of-the-season game which would be called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. The first ever game was played in Los Angeles, at the Memorial Coliseum on January 15, 1967. The game was broadcasted by only two television networks and before a decent sized crowd. It was between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs, the former beating the latter by 35-10 at the end of it. By 1969, the game had earned the name of the Super Bowl.