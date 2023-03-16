Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Ministerfor School Education Mansoor Qadir along with Secretary School Education, Mr. Faisal Farid visited Punjab Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority on Wednesday. While talking to media, he emphasized that the education is the right of every child to become useful citizen of the society. PDS & CEA is provid­ing quality educational facilities to the talented youth of lower strata of society to transform their future, he said. Managing Director PDS & CEA, Mr. Ahmer Mallick briefed the Minister School Edu­cation about the performance and results of the Authority. Minister School Education expressed complete satisfaction and said that PDS & CEA is not only providing quality educational facilities to the students but also guiding them to seek ad­missions in reputed universities of Pakistan. He also said that preparing youth of under privileged class as a useful citizen is a national cause. This will bring them in the main stream of the competi­tive world, he said. He also directed the Author­ity to develop in the students the modern trends especially by developing IT skills in the students