QUETTA - The Provincial Disease Surveillance and Response Unit (PDSRU) has successfully completed the first phase of training for the Integrated Disease Sur­veillance and Response System (IDSRS) expan­sion to all 36 districts of Balochistan. According to press release issued here on Wednesday, the training was completed for the districts of Mu­sakhail and Kohlu on Wednesday.

A total of 125 participants from the two dis­tricts attended the 3-day training, which included an overview of International Health Regulations, Public Health Surveillance, Outbreak Investiga­tion, Multi-Sectoral approach in Surveillance and Response, case definitions and scenarios for the 33 priority diseases. Incharge PDSRU, Dr Aabad Khan and his team including Dr Rabia Baloch, Dr Shahzad Wahid and Dr Jahandad Khan expressed their grat­itude to Director Public Health Dr Khalid Qambrani for being a part of the inaugural session, and Direc­tor General Health Services Dr Noor Muhammad Qazi for participating in the closing session and dis­tributing certificates to the participants. Dr Noor Muhammad Qazi, in his closing remarks, motivated the health facilities staff and emphasised the role of health services delivery and reporting of all rel­evant data through the IDSR System.

Dr Khalid Qambrani assured all the participants of his full support to resolve all the issues of the dis­trict’s staff regarding their promotion and facilita­tion. Dr Aabad Khan acknowledged the role of NIH and UKHSA to have made this activity possible and specifically paid gratitude to the facilitators of NIH for the training, which included Dr Aftab Khan, Dr Wajiha, Ms Nida and Mr Tariq Khan. The second phase of training for district Sherani and Surab will commence from today (March 16). This expan­sion of the IDSRS system to all 36 districts of Balo­chistan is a significant milestone towards achieving effective disease surveillance and response.