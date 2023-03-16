Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday dismissed the petition seeking disqualification ofy President Dr. Arif Alvi.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan heard the petition, filed on behalf of a citizen, Zahoor Mehdi, under Article 62 1F of the Constitution.

The petitioner submitted that the scrutiny of nomination papers of the presidential candidate, Arif Alvi, was not transparent. He raised six objections to his candidature, and one of them was that at the time of the presidential election, he (Alvi) was an under-trial accused and was not eligible for the presidency.

According to Mehdi, he also submitted his nomination papers to contest the election of president but his papers were rejected as he had no proposer and seconder.

The petitioner claimed that the country was in crisis due to the appointment of an unqualified person as president and the political parties were at odds with each other.

Justice Ahsan remarked that what the political parties were doing was none of petitioner's business. His nomination papers were not signed by a proposer and a seconder which is a constitutional requirement.