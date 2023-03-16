Share:

LAHORE, Mar 15 - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled an attempt to supply 137kg tainted spices during a raid on Ansaar Ali Spices (grinding unit), here on Wednesday.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that adulterated spices were to be supplied to different small general stores and hotels. He said that the raiding team discarded more than two maunds of tainted red chilli after proven con­tamination of adulterated ingredients. He said the team also witnessed the poor cleanliness arrange­ments and violation of the packing regulations. Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates.