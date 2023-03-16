LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission and the University of Lahore (UoL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on ‘Patient Safety’ here on Wednesday. Chairperson Board of Commissioners PHC Justice (retired) Muhammad Bilal Khan was the chief guest while Chairman Board of Governors University of Lahore Awais Rauf was the guest of honour. Rector Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Principal University College of Medicine Prof Dr Mehwish Arooj, Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr. Muhammad Saqib Aziz, Commissioner PHC Dr Talat Afza, Directors Commission Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Salariya and Dr. Muhammad Anwar Janjua, Principal University College of Dentistry Prof Dr Riaz Waraich, Medical Superintendent Dr Zahid Pervaiz and others were also present. Prof. Muhammad Ashraf and Dr Saqib Aziz signed the MoU documents on behalf of their respective organisations. Addressing the event, Justice (retired) Bilal Khan said after the MoU, both institutions would be mutually supportive, which would provide more support in ensuring the safe treatment of patients, and the Commission would continue to help in improving the quality of medical facilities. He further said that after the passing of the PHC Act in 2010, the Commission was established to implement the standards in private and government healthcare establishments (HCEs). “The PHC is currently instructing all qualified physicians to implement the standards. Now, all public and private hospitals, clinics, polyclinics and primary healthcare units are engaged in providing quality health services and redressal of patient grievances,” he said, adding that the Commission was always in action against mismanagement, mishandling and practice of unregistered HCEs.
