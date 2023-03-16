Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commis­sion and the University of Lahore (UoL) signed a Mem­orandum of Understanding (MoU) on ‘Patient Safety’ here on Wednesday. Chairperson Board of Commissioners PHC Justice (retired) Muhammad Bilal Khan was the chief guest while Chairman Board of Gov­ernors University of Lahore Awais Rauf was the guest of honour. Rector Prof Dr Mu­hammad Ashraf, Principal University College of Medi­cine Prof Dr Mehwish Arooj, Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr. Muhammad Saqib Aziz, Commissioner PHC Dr Talat Afza, Directors Commission Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Salariya and Dr. Muhammad Anwar Janjua, Principal University College of Dentistry Prof Dr Riaz Waraich, Medical Super­intendent Dr Zahid Pervaiz and others were also present. Prof. Muhammad Ashraf and Dr Saqib Aziz signed the MoU documents on behalf of their respective organisations. Ad­dressing the event, Justice (retired) Bilal Khan said after the MoU, both institutions would be mutually support­ive, which would provide more support in ensuring the safe treatment of patients, and the Commission would continue to help in improv­ing the quality of medical fa­cilities. He further said that after the passing of the PHC Act in 2010, the Commission was established to imple­ment the standards in private and government healthcare establishments (HCEs). “The PHC is currently instructing all qualified physicians to im­plement the standards. Now, all public and private hospi­tals, clinics, polyclinics and primary healthcare units are engaged in providing quality health services and redressal of patient grievances,” he said, adding that the Com­mission was always in action against mismanagement, mishandling and practice of unregistered HCEs.