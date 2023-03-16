Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to flood caused by torrential rains in Turkiye.

In a statement, the Prime Minister expressed solidarity with the government and people of Turkiye.

He said the government and people of Pakistan stand with the government and people of Turkiye in these testing times and will help Turkiye in all possible ways.

The Prime Minister also expressed sympathy and condolence with the families of those who died in the floods and prayed for high ranks of the deceased in the heaven and patience to the family to bear this loss.