LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - After two days of clashes, embattled police Wednesday halted the operation to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on the orders of the Lahore High Court.
The high court ordered the police to immediately suspend the ongoing operation to arrest PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore’s Zaman Park neighbourhood. While hearing the case, filed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh also ordered the police force to remain at 500 meters distance from the Mall Canal Bridge, Dharampura Bridge and Sunder Das Road. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till 10:00 today (Thursday).
The police Tuesday launched the massive operation to arrest Imran Khan, who repeatedly skipped court appearances on allegations of selling state gifts received from foreign dignitaries during his time as prime minister for millions of dollars.
On the other hand, the protesting PTI workers set ablaze a water tanker of the Lahore Waste Management Authority, motorcycles and other vehicles in the Zaman park vicinity. They also ransacked a warden’s office on Mall Road.
At 10:30am, the armoured police vans, once again, began moving towards the entrance of Imran’s residence. However, they retreated after nearly two hours of clashes. During the chaos, a food truck sent for PTI supporters was set on fire.
Lahore High Court’s Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders while hearing the petition. During the hearing, the Punjab Chief Secretary, IGP Punjab and others appeared before the court on being summoned. To a court query, the IGP Punjab submitted that the Islamabad police had sought assistance for the arrest of the PTI chairman in Toshakhana case, following issuance of his non-bailable arrest warrants by the trial court. He submitted that73 police personnel were injured due to attacks by the PTI workers when they reached Zaman Park to comply with the court orders.
‘Court wants peace in the city’
The IGP submitted that he decided that no police personnel or officers would carry weapons during the operation and the situation was controlled through the use of water cannon and tear gas. However, the PTI workers used petrol bombs, which destroyed two police vehicles, he said and added that not only Elite force but also vehicles of rangers were also attacked. He submitted that the Islamabad police officers and SP Amara Shirazi were also attacked. The IGP submitted: “We wanted to arrest those responsible for torture on police and stopping the police from carrying out its duties.”
At this stage, the chief secretary Punjab submitted that the IGP Punjab had informed the court about the situation in detail. However, the court observed that whether the operation could be stopped temporarily, in view of the pending proceedings before the Islamabad High Court in the matter.
The IGP submitted that the police wanted to arrest people who damaged property. The court further observed that it wanted peace in the city and ordered police to stop the operation. The IGP submitted that he wanted to have police presence in Zaman Park. Subsequently, the court ordered the IGP to withdraw police personnel from Zaman Park and station them at The Mall road bridge, Dhrampura bridge and Thandi Sarak, besides adjourning further hearing till Thursday at 10am.
Earlier, the court heard the matter in the morning and summoned the IGP Punjab, chief secretary and other government officials.
‘ARREST WARRANTS IN TOSHAKHANA CASE’
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday maintained the non-bailable arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case and directed him to approach the trial court for relief. The court asked the PTI’s lawyer to submit an undertaking regarding the appearance of Imran Khan before the sessions’ court which would view the matter as per law.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict which was earlier reserved on the petition filed by Imran Khan against his non-bailable arrest warrants issued by the trial court in the Toshakhana case.
The court heard the case after the removal of the objections of the Registrar Office.
Earlier addressing Imran Khan’s lawyer, the chief justice said they were responsible for what was happening in Lahore. The court had given a way out to the accused previously.
Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon said Imran Khan’s lawyer had for the first time given an undertaking that his client would appear before the court on March 18. Whether he would quit the profession if the accused did not attend the proceedings on that date. he added.
Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said that the accused’s conduct was before the court, who had also given a similar undertaking earlier.
After hearing arguments, the court reserved the judgment and announced it later. Earlier, the court heard the petition along with the objections of the Registrar Office. The court removed the two objections from the judicial side regarding the biometric verification and signatures of Imran Khan.
‘SESSIONS COURT DISPOSES OF IMRAN ‘S PLEA’
The District and Sessions Court Islamabad Wednesday disposed of a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for cancellation of his arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case as the plea was withdrawn by his lawyer.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the petition filed through Faisal Chaudhry Advocate. At the outset of the hearing, Faisal Chaudhry adopted the stance that they were ready to give an undertaking regarding the appearance of Imran Khan before the trial court.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday said that the situation was getting out of his control and it was time that the establishment and judiciary to play their part to save the country from sinking further into chaos and destruction instead of becoming a party to the ‘London plan’.
“It will soon be out of our hands, as the kinds of actions that are taking place, the workers outside are not listening to me. When this anarchy and shelling is taking place against them, they will not listen to me anymore. I have no control over them now. Hence, the hope now laid with the judiciary and the establishment” , he said in a statement here.
The PTI chairman further stated that the country was heading towards destruction. It is my appeal to all of you that now, think of this country,” he added.
Imran Khan said that the real intent of the LEAs behind the entire episode was to abduct and assassinate him. “Clearly, the arrest claim was mere drama because the real intent was to abduct and assassinate. From tear gas and water cannons, they have now resorted to live firing,” he said in a statement here. ” he added.
He dismissed all Toshakhana charges against him as “frivolous”. He also maintained that the court where he had been summoned was not safe.
“I signed a surety bond last evening, but the DIG refused to even entertain it. There is no doubt of their mala fide intent,” he added.
Imran maintained that those currently in the government were the same people who were behind the Wazirabad attack during his party’s long march, adding that his arrest was part of the “London plan”.