Share:

The security of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence has been withdrawn.

As per details, the personal security of PTI chief Imran Khan has brought the containers outside Zaman Park.

The personal security will check the people coming and going out of Zaman Park on their own. A huge number of PTI workers have gathered outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

Earlier, PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan claimed the real intent of the LEAs behind the entire episode was to “abduct and assassinate” him.

In a series of Tweets, Imran Khan had written: “Clearly arrest claim was mere drama because the real intent is to abduct & assassinate. From tear gas & water cannons, they have now resorted to live firing.”