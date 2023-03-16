Share:

Political instability is a major cause of the government and the country’s downfall. It directly or indirectly affects every aspect of a country. In our country, Pakistan, the current political landscape is marred by multiple political parties fighting for power. The opposition party PTI is demanding general elections, while the ruling coalition PDM is trying to hold onto power. Both sides are accusing each other, and no one is thinking about the best interests of the country.

This political tug-of-war is pushing the country towards economic disaster, with poverty, unemployment, crime rates, and the devaluation of the rupee all increasing. It is imperative that political parties set aside their personal interests and differences and work toward the betterment of the country. Only then can we hope to address the problems facing our nation.

TAIBA SHEHZAD,

Lahore.