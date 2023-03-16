Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for damaging democracy and using people as human shields. PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman, who is also the Federal Minister for Climate Change, alleged that Imran Khan was risking the lives of his party workers and policemen to avoid arrest.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said no political leader has ever put up such a drama to avoid arrest as the cowardly Khan has put up. Sherry Rehman said Imran Khan preaches the rule of law but his baton-bearing force was flout­ing the law since yesterday.

“Arresting in a dignified manner in­creases the stature of a politician. Our leaders have always believed in their workers and fans. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Bena­zir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari and others always faced the law and court with a smile and gave arrests,” she tweeted.

The PPP leader said party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari welcomed those who came for his arrest with respect and treated them with tea. “Zardari had a smile on his face in a dignified manner. He got arrested in such a way that the eyes of the ar­resters were ashamed. Today, when Imran Khan is evading arrest, I re­member the time when President Zardari was encouraging us while going to jail,” she added.