The world celebrates International Mother Language Day, which was first observed by UNESCO on 21 February 2000. Since then, in each of the following years, this day has been celebrated with devotion by millions of people around the globe. It allows people to become familiar with several other languages in the world and provides a window into each other’s cultures.

On the occasion of promoting Balochi language on this International Mother Language Day, I would like to let people know that Balochi language, also known as Baluchi language, has its roots or background basically from Iran. Specifically, Balochi language is primarily spoken in the Balochistan region of Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan. According to Ethnologue, there are more than 8.8 million Balochi native speakers, among which around 6.28 million are living in Pakistan.

When it comes to writing, the Balochi alphabet is standardized by Balochi Academy Sarbaz. The Balochi alphabet consists of 32 letters. However, the contribution of Baloch in promoting their mother language has stood far behind, since neither it is specifically spoken or taught wholeheartedly at any admirable educational platform nor its native speakers contribute to speaking pure Balochi. Sometimes it feels like a day is going to arrive in which people will be totally unknown to the real space of their own language.

Today, there is no standard or proper orthography for writing Balochi. In Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan, Balochi is written using the Perso-Arabic alphabet. Meanwhile, outside of these countries, it is written with the Latin script. The natives who are familiar with speaking Balochi are Indo-European, Indo-Iranian, Iranian, Western, and Northwestern.

Now, coming to the point, in most parts of the globe, rather than owning their own mother languages, people are focused on gaining or learning foreign languages. Therefore, International Mother Language Day is set as a reminder for them to adopt their mother languages so that it continues its chain of being conveyed from one generation to another.

Just like that, we Baloch, considering it as part of our culture or tradition, must encourage people to give value to their own mother language, Balochi, first. Later, we should get to know and learn other languages so that we can all explore the diversity of different languages present in our world. Thus, through different resources such as social media, we can promote our language and get to know about other languages too.

