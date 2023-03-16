Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 57.61 points on Wednesday, a positive change of 0.14 per cent, closing at 41,874.04 points against 41,816.43 points the previous day. A total of 233,271,322 shares were traded during the day as compared to 185,250,764 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.8.441 billion against Rs.6.743 billion on the last trading day. As many as 334 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 197 of them recorded gains and 113 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Maple Leaf with 32,849,018 shares at Rs.27.41 per share; Hascol Petrol with 12,320,500 shares at Rs.6.44 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 11,016,145 shares at Rs.1.26 per share. ZIL Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.16.14 per share price, closing at Rs.260.00, whereas the runner-up was JS Global Cap with an Rs.14.50 rise in its per share price to Rs.297.50. Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.139.50 per share closing at Rs.1,720.50; followed by Reliance Cotton with Rs.41.50 decline to close at Rs.650.00.