Former chief minister of Balochistan Nawab Aslam Raisani has said that Toshakhana is a minor case and Imran Khan should not be arrested in it.

Talking to the media in Dubai, Raisani said that if former prime minister and PTI chief Imran was arrested, his popularity would increase.

The former chief minister said that the general elections in the country should be held on time.

Replying to question, he said that he would contest elections on the JUI ticket.

Nawab Raisani formally joined the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) in December last year.