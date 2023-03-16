Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) delegation headed by President Saqib Rafiq called on H.E. Mr. Aybek Arif Usmanov Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Former Vice President Mr. Shahraiz Ashraf Malik, Secretary General RCCI Mr. Irfan Manan Khan were also present on the occasion. While talking to the Uzbek envoy, RCCI President gave a briefing on RCCI current activities and upcoming events.

Ambassador Aybek Arif Usmanov lauded RCCI efforts for promoting trade and business activities in the region. He said that the relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are historic and friendly. Both countries share common history and faith, he added. The envoy informed that the transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan will promote mutual trade.

Matters related to the exchange of business delegations, trades, expos, facilitation of bilateral trades, and visas also came under discussion.