RAWALPINDI - The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notices to the owners of four illegal private housing schemes, informed a spokesman on Wednesday.

The notices were served following the directions of the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, he said. The illegal housing societies identified as Capital Orchard and Prime Valley at Chakri Road, Arizon City near Chakri Interchange and Citi Housing at Rawat, RDA spokesman added.

He said that Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has taken notice and warned the public to avoid themselves from illegal housing schemes. The DG RDA has also directed the Director MP&TE that action may be taken against illegal advertisements and marketing and First Information Reports (FIRs) will also be filed against the owners of these four illegal housing schemes. He said that the Planning Wing RDA was submitting applications to the concerned police stations to register FIRs against the illegal housing schemes. He said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes are misleading the public through advertisements.