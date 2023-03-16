Share:

KARACHI - Consul General of the Russian Federation Andrey V. Fedorov has said that despite sanctions on Russia by the western countries, the cooperation between Russia and Pakistan will develop rapidly as there were a lot of unexplored business opportunities in Russia Pakistan bilateral economic cooperation which should definitely be developed. Speaking at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), he hoped that that the current high level of bilateral ties between the two friendly countries will be sustained and the true bilateral potential will also be realized.

President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, Vice President Haris Agar, Chairman of Diplomatic Missions & Embassies Liaison Subcommittee Zia ul Arfeen and KCCI Managing Committee Members were present on the occasion.