Peshawar - A book fair was held at the Sarhad University Sub Campus Mardan to encourage students to read.

The event was co-organized by the National Book Foundation and the Sarhad University Mardan campus. The book fair was inaugurated by Fareed Khattak, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan, Naseer Afridi, Director Sarhad University Mardan Campus, and Rahatullah, Deputy Manager Customer Relations, Gender Coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project.

Fareed Khattak, speaking on the occasion, stated that, unfortunately, students are ignoring the good habits of book reading due to the emergence of social media, which is a concerning sign for the creativity and cognitive thinking of students in the modern era. He stated that such events would help to revive the students’ reading habits.