ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition of PTI after being withdrawn regard­ing the acceptance of the resignations of the law­makers. PTI’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that they wanted to withdraw their case and requested the bench to grant the permission. He said that the PTI’s lawmakers had approached the Islamabad High Court against the conduct of speaker National Assembly. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that there was also the decision of high court which had conditional the acceptance of the resignations with the verification. A three-member bench of the apex court heard the said case of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

SC SEEKS COMMENTS FROM KP REGARDING ‘BALAKOT CITY PROJECT’

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday sought com­ments from the department of planning and finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the construction of new Balakot city in a suo-moto case about the reha­bilitation of 2005 earthquake affectees. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, hearing the case, remarked that the court knew the difficulties of the affectees, adding that the court wanted them to be helped. Chief Secretary KPK Imdad Bosal said the new Balakot project was not completely handed over to the province so far. The local people had constructed houses at 15,596 of kanal land, adding that the shortage of funds for the project was a main problem.