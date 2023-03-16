Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Thursday asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit details of the money recovered till date March 16.

The court ordered to submit details of the amount returned to the government institutions, banks and the public. The SC also ordered to submit details of the amount submitted to the provincial and federal governments.

During the hearing against the NAB amendments case, the court questioned, “How much has been recovered by NAB and where was it spent”.

“The embezzled amount is given to the government or institution from which it was recovered,” said the NAB prosecutor.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) remarked it was claimed that NAB made record recoveries over the past years.