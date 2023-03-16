Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Bar As­sociation (SCBA) Wednesday urged all the stakeholders to sit together and amicably re­solve their political differences in accordance with law in the best interest of the country.

SCBA President Abid Zu­beri and Secretary Muqte­dir Akhtar Shabbir in a state­ment said that the Bar stands for rule of law and the Consti­tution and dignity of the judg­ments of courts. They said, “We condemn all violations of law and any excesses committed by the law enforcement agencies or anybody who has taken the law in their own hands.” They added, “Any form of violence is not acceptable in a democrat­ic country governed by rule of law and the Constitution. The use of excessive force against the former Prime Minister is highly condemned. Further­more, the method of service of warrants is also highly arbi­trary, vindictive and not in ac­cordance with law, therefore such violence must be stopped forthwith.” “Every person must be treated in accordance with law and due process must be adopted. The law enforcement agencies must not use exces­sive force and citizens must not initiate confrontation or dam­age public and private proper­ty. It is incumbent upon all cit­izens to obey orders passed by all courts,” said the state­ment. “The State must focus on and ensure implementation of the judgment of the Supreme Court and must make arrange­ments for holding of elections as per the directive of the Su­preme Court and not create unnecessary law and order sit­uation under any pretext. The judgment of the Supreme Court is binding on all and every / any authority under the law and the Constitution to assist Election Commission of Pakistan to hold free, fair and transparent elec­tions,” it added. “Refusal of the state to provide adequate funds and relevant support for pur­pose of holding of elections on the pretext of security concerns amounts to open violation of the judgment of Supreme Court as well as the Constitution.