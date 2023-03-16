Share:

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and CECOS University of Information Technology and Emerging Sciences Peshawar have signed an agreement to promote industry-academia collaboration and to launch joint research and technical skill training programmes.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, SCCI president Muhammad Ishaq and CECOS University IT and Emerging Sciences Peshawar vice-chancellor, Dr Naseer Ahmad, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

Dr Khalid, Secretary General, Sajjad Aziz, Manager Career Development Centre, CECOS University Peshawar Shahid Ali, and Manager Ammad Javed, among others, were present at the event.

Mr Ishaq described the MoU as a positive step towards strengthening industry-academia ties. He emphasised the importance of taking practical steps to promote entrepreneurship. He perceived that highly qualified educated youth, despite having unrivalled skills, was having difficulty finding work.

“Joblessness is one of the major issues that can be addressed by a collaboration of industry and academia,” the SCCI chief Muhammad Ishaq said, adding that the chamber began the process of signing MoUs with universities and has so far reached agreements with several.