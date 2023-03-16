Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate is promoting national cohesion among federating units and the House being a symbol of democracy and solidarity has protected the rights of people by maintaining bal­ance in the parliament.

These views were ex­pressed by the former and incumbent lawmakers in the special commemora­tive session summoned to celebrate the golden jubi­lee of the Senate of Paki­stan. A motion was carried unanimously to convert the House into Commit­tee of the Whole from time to time during the spe­cial commemorative ses­sion for the address of the guests. At the beginning of the session, Chairman Sen­ate Sadiq Sanjrani said the Senate of Pakistan has an important role in legisla­tion and the promotion of national cohesion.

He highlighted the con­stitutional history of the evolution of the Parlia­ment from the first session of the first Constituent As­sembly of Pakistan held on 10th August 1947 in Kara­chi to the approval of the third Constitution of 1973 that was approved on 10th April 1973 and led to the creation of the Senate.

Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar said this occasion was important to highlight the achievements made by the Senate over the past five decades and also to reflect on its rich history. He un­derlined that the gathering of national and provincial leadership on the occasion showed the much-cher­ished unity of all feder­ating units. “We must ac­knowledge the visionary leaders who opted for the Constitution of 1973. Let’s renew our pledge for a plu­ralistic and dynamic Pa­kistan,” he added. On the occasion, Senator Abi­da Azeem said the Upper House represented all the provinces and it allowed raising their voice.

She added that there was less representation of women in the Upper House that needed to be approved.

Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said there was a need to look into the past and foresee the fu­ture. He said the found­ers of the Constitution of 1973 created the Senate to give representation to small provinces and com­munities.