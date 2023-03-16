ISLAMABAD - The Senate is promoting national cohesion among federating units and the House being a symbol of democracy and solidarity has protected the rights of people by maintaining balance in the parliament.
These views were expressed by the former and incumbent lawmakers in the special commemorative session summoned to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan. A motion was carried unanimously to convert the House into Committee of the Whole from time to time during the special commemorative session for the address of the guests. At the beginning of the session, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said the Senate of Pakistan has an important role in legislation and the promotion of national cohesion.
He highlighted the constitutional history of the evolution of the Parliament from the first session of the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan held on 10th August 1947 in Karachi to the approval of the third Constitution of 1973 that was approved on 10th April 1973 and led to the creation of the Senate.
Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar said this occasion was important to highlight the achievements made by the Senate over the past five decades and also to reflect on its rich history. He underlined that the gathering of national and provincial leadership on the occasion showed the much-cherished unity of all federating units. “We must acknowledge the visionary leaders who opted for the Constitution of 1973. Let’s renew our pledge for a pluralistic and dynamic Pakistan,” he added. On the occasion, Senator Abida Azeem said the Upper House represented all the provinces and it allowed raising their voice.
She added that there was less representation of women in the Upper House that needed to be approved.
Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said there was a need to look into the past and foresee the future. He said the founders of the Constitution of 1973 created the Senate to give representation to small provinces and communities.