Share:

LARKANA - A daughter of a Station House Officer (SHO) was killed after being shot in the head at her house on Wednesday. Iqra, a daughter of SHO Imdad Ali Shar, was found dead in a room of the house in Larkana. She was 20 years old. The body of the girl was shifted to the emergency ward of Chandka Hospital. Further investigation into the death of the girl was underway. A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the house of the victim.