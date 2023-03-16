ISLAMABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today to convey PPP’s reservations on the ongoing digital census in the country.
Sources told The Nation yesterday that a comprehensive briefing would be given by the Sindh chief minister to the PM.Top census officials and senior ministers would assist the PM in the meeting. PPP is of the view that there are over three million aliens in the province and there is no separate column in the digital census form to show them as alien, if not rectified this may change demography of the province particularly Karachi