ISLAMABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today to con­vey PPP’s reservations on the ongoing digital cen­sus in the country.

Sources told The Nation yesterday that a com­prehensive briefing would be given by the Sindh chief minister to the PM.Top census officials and senior ministers would assist the PM in the meet­ing. PPP is of the view that there are over three million aliens in the province and there is no sep­arate column in the digital census form to show them as alien, if not rectified this may change de­mography of the province particularly Karachi