KARACHI-Sindh police have purchased four advanced armoured personnel carriers (APCs) to be used in operations against dacoits operating in Katcha areas, according to a report on Wednesday.

A committee constituted for procurement of redesigned APCs reviewed the armoured vehicles. DIG Sukkur Javed Jaskani and SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh visited Taxila Wah Cantt and inspected the APCs.

According to police officials, modern APCs have five fighting holes, as opposed to earlier APCs, which had only one fighting hole.

It merits mentioning that Sindh police had decided to buy seventeen APCs. In the first phase, four APCs were handed over to the Sindh Police whereas two APCs were given to Kashmore Kandhkot and two vehicles to Ghotki Police. Officials claimed that modern APCs will remain unaffected despite being hit by rocket launcher and heavy gun bullets.