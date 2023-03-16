Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says government is taking steps to prevent theft of electricity on a priority basis.

Chairing a meeting regarding provincialization of Electricity Distribution Companies in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said government has formulated a strategy to reduce the losses of the electricity distribution companies in collaboration with the provinces.

The Prime Minister pledged that government will effectively stop elements involved in electricity theft. He said federal government will provide technical assistance to enhance the capacity of the provinces.

Shehbaz Sharif said provinces have better administrative structures for the collection of electricity bills. He said a better management structure for recoveries will play a key role in ending the circular debt.

The Prime Minister also established a committee for provincialization of electricity distribution companies to the provinces. The committee will determine the terms of reference in collaboration with the provincial governments.