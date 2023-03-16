Share:

Peshawar - Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi, held a meeting with Awami National Party spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour on Wednesday to discuss the current political situation in the country.

During the meeting, they analysed ideas and strategies to ensure maximum inclusion of women in the Benazir Income Support Programme dynamic survey.

The BISP is a social safety net initiative launched in 2008. Its main objective is to provide cash assistance to the most vulnerable and marginalised segments of the society, including widows, orphans, and disabled persons.

The dynamic survey is a new initiative launched by the BISP to improve the targeting of beneficiaries and increase the efficiency of the program. Faisal Karim Kundi emphasised the importance of including women in the dynamic survey and ensuring that they have access to the benefits of the program.