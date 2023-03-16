Share:

WASHIGTON-US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that the US will “continue to fly and to operate” in accordance with international law. His comment comes one day after Russian aircraft hit a US drone over the Black Sea and forced it to be brought down into international waters.

