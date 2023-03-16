Share:

An accountability court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in the assets beyond means case till March 28.

At the outset of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar had sought time to submit a reply of a questionnaire sent to him by the anti-graft watchdog in assets inquiry.

After hearing arguments, the court ordered NAB investigation officer to submit an inquiry report in the case in next hearing.

The court then adjourned the further proceedings of the case till March 16.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB Executive Board launched an investigation against Buzdar in assets beyond the means on the recommendation of NAB Lahore.