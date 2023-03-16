Share:

Lakki marwat - The district administration held a walk at the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai in Lakki Marwat on Wednesday to raise awareness about tree plantation.

The walk was jointly led by Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mehmood and Forest Department Southern Circle Bannu Conservator Saleem Khan Marwat and participated by students and boy scouts of government run schools.

Additional AC Lakki Sultan Nooruddin Ahmer, Additional AC Betanni Subdivision Awais Khan, SDFO Naqeebullah Khan, ADEO Ihsanullah, Rescue 1122 Emergency Officer Atif Sardar and other government officials were also in attendance.

On the occasion, the AC and Forest Department Conservator distributed free pants among students following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hadi. They urged the students to sow saplings in schools, homes and surrounding areas and protect them so they could become healthy trees.

“The trees provide oxygen and fulfil other human needs therefore increasing the area of forests is inevitable,” they maintained.