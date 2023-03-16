Share:

PHOOLNAGAR - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Se­nior Vice President and Chief Or­ganiser Maryam Nawaz claimed Wednesday that the PML-N is the only political party of the country which has the capacity and capa­bility to protect the interests of the country and the federating units.

Addressing the workers’ organi­sational convention, she said that the PML-N always gave respect to the nation, made economic progress and provided facilities to people. She said that Nawaz Sharif is the lead­er who always protected his party workers and the people of Pakistan at large, while PTI Chairman Imran Khan was using women and chil­dren as a shield for his protection. The PML-N leader said that Nawaz Sharif, along with his daughter (Maryam), returned from London and courted arrest, which was an act of bravery. She said that Imran Khan is afraid of appearing in the courts of law, and he was not ready to leave his Zaman Park residence.

She said the PML-N youth were torch-bearers of the prestige of Pa­kistan. “I feel pride to see the spirit of youth and women who are look­ing determined for progress of the country,” she added.

Maryam said that people wanted to play role as a team for development of Pakistan under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. She said that her party would con­test elections and win with a thump­ing majority. “We never accepted any selection in the past, nor we will let it happen in future,” she thundered. The struggle for balanced scales was underway to give honour to vote. Only giving respect to vote could help provide justice to people,” she add­ed. Interior Minister Rana Sanaul­lah, Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain, MNA Malik Rashid Ahmed Khan, members of provincial assem­bly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Malik Ahmed Saeed Khan, PML-N Divisional President Wasim Akhtar Sheikh and other leaders and work­ers were also present.