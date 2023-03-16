ISLAMABAD - Rain-wind and thunderstorm with isolated few heavy falls and hailstorm and occasional gaps is expected in most parts of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock and other parts of the country from Thursday to Monday (March 16-20). According to the weather forecast, a westerly wave is likely to enter the country and grip the upper and central parts on Friday, persisting until Monday. The Met Office has advised the concerned authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period. Infrastructure and standing crops may be damaged due to wind-hailstorm, and local authorities have been warned to be prepared to cope with possible landslides in hilly areas. Day temperatures are expected to fall by 6 C to 8°C during the spell, and tourists have been advised to remain cautious. The Barani areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to benefit from the rain.
