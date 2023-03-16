Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rain-wind and thunderstorm with isolated few heavy falls and hailstorm and occasional gaps is expected in most parts of the country including Is­lamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock and other parts of the country from Thurs­day to Monday (March 16-20). According to the weath­er forecast, a westerly wave is likely to enter the country and grip the upper and cen­tral parts on Friday, persist­ing until Monday. The Met Of­fice has advised the concerned authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situa­tion during the forecast peri­od. Infrastructure and stand­ing crops may be damaged due to wind-hailstorm, and local au­thorities have been warned to be prepared to cope with pos­sible landslides in hilly areas. Day temperatures are expected to fall by 6 C to 8°C during the spell, and tourists have been ad­vised to remain cautious. The Barani areas of Punjab, Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to benefit from the rain.