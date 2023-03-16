Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reiterated on Thursday that he will hold talks with anybody else for the sake of the country.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Khan went on to say that he had no issue with taking any initiative in terms of the prosperity and interests of the country.

Expressing his gratitude for his supporters, Mr. Khan said, " I want to express my gratitude to all of the workers who came from different parts of the country, including Lahore, to stand by my side in a bid to struggle for actual freedom."