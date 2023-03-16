Share:

The scenes witnessed in Lahore on Tuesday point towards a complete breakdown of the law and order situation, with the political crisis escalating to a point beyond repair. The manner in which this saga is playing out, and also the timing of it only reinforces the idea that the political interests of the ruling class are paramount. There is serious cause for concern on both ends, as one side exhibits cult-like characteristics with supporters putting their lives on the line to prevent the arrest of Mr Khan, and the other is seeking a confrontation and escalation with its own citizens.

Following the day-long escalation between the PTI supporters and law enforcement agencies, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the police to stop the operation till 10 am on March 16, while the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of a plea seeking the cancellation of the PTI chief’s arrest warrants. This showdown is likely to continue. The security concerns cited by the PTI regarding the appearances in court have now taken on a life of their own following the events that took place at Zaman Park. It appears that either side is unwilling to budge even a little bit and the evolving situation does not bode well for the upcoming elections in Punjab.

Another attempt to do the same, using similar tactics would be foolish on part of the state authorities. Despite the heavy-handedness on part of the state authorities, there is no justification whatsoever for Mr. Khan evading court appearances. Many politicians have done the same, in circumstances that were as hostile if not more. Unfortunately, the PTI is playing to the gallery using populist tactics, but it is the common man that is being fooled at the end of the day. The PDM alliance on the other hand is seeking to buy time in the wake of delaying elections in two provinces under one pretext or the other.

What we need at this point is a serious de-escalation as scenes are broadcast the world over of clashes with the police and extreme tear-gas shelling and defiance by PTI supporters. This shows how there is a complete breakdown of trust between the PTI supporters and the state authorities, which is a very concerning trend. The PTI leadership has a big role to play here as its rhetoric has riled up the supporters. The country cannot afford this escalating political instability and both sides need to exhibit some maturity and leadership to dial back this civil war like situation.