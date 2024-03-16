Saturday, March 16, 2024
28 candidates submit nomination papers for 12 Senate seats in Punjab

28 candidates submit nomination papers for 12 Senate seats in Punjab
Web Desk
10:22 PM | March 16, 2024
National

A total of 28 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the 12 Senate seats in Punjab, Dunya News has reported.

Details indicate that approximately 17 candidates have filed for the seven general seats. Notable candidates include Talal Chaudhry, Mohsin Naqvi, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ijaz Minhas, Waleed Iqbal, Wasim Shahzad, Ahad Cheema, Pervaiz Rasheed, Hamid Khan and others.

For the two seats reserved for women, five candidates have submitted their nomination papers, including Sanam Javed, Faiza Ahmad and Anushay Rehman.

Three candidates have filed for the two seats reserved for technocrats, among them PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mustafa Ramday.

Similarly, Tariq Javaid and Asif Ashiq have submitted their nomination papers for the minority seat.

Web Desk

National

