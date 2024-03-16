Saturday, March 16, 2024
Academic activities at SAU will continue as per routine

PR
March 16, 2024
Business

TANDOJAM  -  The administration of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando­jam has announced that in ac­cordance with the prescribed schedule, midterm examinations and academic activities at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) will continue as per routine. Stu­dents and faculty are advised not to pay attention to any rumors or unauthorized announcements.

According to details provided by the university spokesperson in its issued statement, it has been stated that the midterm examinations starting from Mon­day will be conducted in all fac­ulties of the university as per the schedule. In this regard, students and faculty members are advised not to pay heed to any rumors or unauthorized announcements. 

They have stated that if there is any issue related with teach­ers’ community regarding their issues, a Deans committee has been constituted for this pur­pose and relevant professors are directed to contact the Deans committee regarding any is­sues. He said that the time of the university students and faculty is precious, and disrupting stu­dents’ education under any pre­text will not be scholarly.

PR

