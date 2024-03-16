Academic activities at SAU will continue as per routine

TANDOJAM - The administration of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam has announced that in accordance with the prescribed schedule, midterm examinations and academic activities at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) will continue as per routine. Students and faculty are advised not to pay attention to any rumors or unauthorized announcements.
They have stated that if there is any issue related with teachers’ community regarding their issues, a Deans committee has been constituted for this purpose and relevant professors are directed to contact the Deans committee regarding any issues. He said that the time of the university students and faculty is precious, and disrupting students’ education under any pretext will not be scholarly.