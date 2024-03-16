ADB delegation calls on KP CM, discusses mutual cooperation

PESHAWAR - A delegation of Asian Develop­ment Bank (ADB) called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at Pa­khtunkhwa House, Islamabad and discussed with him matters related to mutual cooperation with special focus on develop­ment projects of public welfare being carried out in the province with the financial assistance of the bank, said an official press release issued here on Friday.

Provincial Minister Arshad Ayub was also present on the oc­casion.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister termed the Asian Development Bank as an import­ant development partner of the provincial government and said that his government wanted to continue this partnership in a more integrated and an effective manner.

He added that work on a num­ber of development projects in the various sectors with the fi­nancial assistance of Asian De­velopment Bank was in progress. However, the chief minister said that incumbent provincial gov­ernment also wanted to further enhance and extend this mutual cooperation and partnership to different sectors including wa­ter supply, solar energy, flood protection, solid waste manage­ment, urban transport, agricul­ture, livestock, food security and other sectors of social services.

“We expect special coopera­tion from our development part­ner for the development of new­ly merged districts and other backward areas of the province,” he said and added that provid­ing employment opportunities to the people and promoting self-employment among our tal­ented youth are the priority ar­eas of his government.

Apart from this, he said the government also plans to initiate a program for renovation of all major cities in the province.

He further stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improve­ment Project assisted by ADB was an important project of the provincial government; we need special cooperation for imple­menting Phase-II of this project as well.

“The provincial government has a lot to do in different sec­tors specially in tourism, health, education, PHE and others,” he remarked and said that the gov­ernment would like to work in a partnership with ADB for pro­viding basic facilities in the sec­tors of social services.

Talking on the occasion, the delegates termed the coordina­tion between the provincial gov­ernment and ADB as exemplary one and said that performance of provincial government team re­garding implementation of de­velopmental projects had been remarkable adding that the ADB intended to further promote mu­tual cooperation and develop­ment partnership with the pro­vincial government in different sectors.