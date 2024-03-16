Arsenic concentration in groundwater reaches alarming levels

LAHORE - Experts have warned that arsenic concentra­tion in groundwater has reached alarming levels, and drinking ar­senic-contaminated water is one of major causes of arsenicosis, a clinical syndrome in people of ur­ban centres in the country.

If water has been contaminated by toxic substances, reliable drink­ing water treatment is essential, they believe. Professor of Chem­istry Dr Muhammad Ijaz Bhat­ti told APP that inorganic arsenic is found in groundwater world­wide, which is present as an ion­ic arsenate or uncharged arsenite depending on the redox potential.

Water is ranked second only to oxygen in terms of its significance for human survival, being an es­sential element for human body, he said. Approximately, 40 to 60 per­cent of the human body’s weight consists of water, he said add­ing drinking water is regarded as safe and suitable for consumption, when it adheres to the guidelines set by the World Health Organisa­tion (WHO) or the regulatory body of any region, Bhatti said.

Furthermore, one of fundamen­tal human rights is access to safe and potable water, yet the major­ity of the world’s population, par­ticularly in less economically ad­vanced nations, is deprived of the essential commodity, regrets the WHO. Arsenic is a tasteless and odourless element that belongs to the nitrogen family in the period­ic table.

It combines with other elements to form arsenical compounds in the form of inorganic and organic in na­ture, he explained. Inorganic deriv­atives are more toxic than organ­ic products, and inorganic arsenic has been recognised as a substance that can cause cancer in humans. He said arsenic is predominantly found in groundwater as arsenate as (V) and arsenide as (III).

The main forms in which arse­nic is found in groundwater of the country are arsenide. In Pakistan, for instance, only 30 percent of the population has access to piped water, which is rarely subjected to thorough analysis for drinking wa­ter parameters, leaving 70 percent of the population drinking water of unknown quality.

Likewise, in Punjab, most popu­lace uses groundwater for drink­ing purposes. Groundwater is pumped out through wells, by hand pumps and electric pumps.

Therefore, it is need of the hour to measure the concentration lev­els of arsenic in drinking water, pumped out from ground in La­hore and other parts of the prov­ince, he said. Meanwhile, particu­larly in Lahore, regular studies have shown very high concentra­tions regionally which can lead to chronic poisoning, that is harmful to health.

To a query, he said as a treat­ment, GEH 102, is a high-perfor­mance adsorbent based on gran­ular ferric hydroxide. Made in a patented manufacturing process, it was specially developed for se­lective removal of arsenic from water, he said. Recognised for its high quality and purity, GEH 102 adsorbent complies with all re­quirements of DIN EN 15029 for drinking water treatment. In ad­dition, it is certified in accordance with NSF/ANSI Standard 61.

GEH 102 removes both arse­nates and arsenites. Its adsorption capacity is dependent on the char­acteristics and composition of the water treated as well as the oper­ating conditions due to drinking arsenic-contaminated water.

Meanwhile, in a recent study, by the provincial Local Government and Community Development De­partment in the Punjab province, 4,547 drinking water samples were collected and analysed using atomic absorption spectrometry technique.