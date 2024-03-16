ASI martyred, robber killed in Kasur gun-battle

KASUR - Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muham­mad Akram, a resident of Khudian Khas, was martyred during a confron­tation with bandits in Mauza Fatmal, Kasur. Acting on secret information, ASI Muhammad Akram led a raid on the dangerous bandits, but was met with direct gunfire that critically wounded him. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries at Bullahe Shah District Hospital.

The Kasur Police, led by Kanganpur police station, launched a thorough operation to apprehend the perpetra­tors. After a prolonged standoff, the main culprit, Latif, responsible for the martyrdom of ASI Muhammad Akram, was killed. Additionally, Shafiq, Latif’s brother, was apprehended by the po­lice in an injured state.

The funeral prayers of ASI Mu­hammad Akram were held amidst a somber atmosphere, attended by dignitaries including RPO Sheikhu­pura Range, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, DPO Tariq Aziz Sindhu, Session Judge Ka­sur, President Press Club Kasur Haji Muhammad Sharif Mehr, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, and representatives from the legal fraternity.

In a poignant moment, Punjab IGP Usman Anwar personally shouldered the martyr’s casket and participated in the funeral rites, emphasising the sacrifice made by ASI Muhammad Akram in the line of duty. Punjab IGP Anwar pledged support for the family of the fallen officer, ensuring assis­tance and employment opportunities for his children.

Reflecting on the bravery of ASI Mu­hammad Akram and the resilience of law enforcement, IG Punjab Usman Anwar commended the efforts of DPO Tariq Aziz Sindhu and his team in swiftly bringing the perpetrators to justice. He reiterated the commitment of the Punjab Police to uphold peace and security, despite the challenges posed by criminals.