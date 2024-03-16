Bahawalpur DC calls for timely implementation of CM’s directives

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa has stated that the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif should be ensured to be implemented effec­tively. In this regard, officers of rel­evant departments should provide services in the field efficiently.

He was addressing a meeting held in the committee room of DC of­fice. He directed that complaints received by departments should be promptly addressed so that people can get relief.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, System Network Ad­ministrator Muhammad Azeem Zee­shan, Deputy Director Local Govern­ment Khurshid Ahmed, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, and other officers of relevant depart­ments were present at the meeting.

The DC emphasised the need to work in the field in a better manner to successfully support the Clean Punjab Campaign.

He mentioned that cleanliness in urban and rural areas should be han­dled with high standards.

It was instructed to ensure func­tional street lights, remove banners and flexes from street lights and oth­er poles and locations, and eliminate wall chalking.

He directed that sewerage and drainage cleaning should be done properly and covers should be in­stalled on manholes throughout the district.

DC Zaheer Anwar also directed that maintenance and repair of roads un­der the CM Punjab’s initiatives should be completed on time and cleanliness of installed water filtration plants should be ensured.