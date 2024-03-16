Balochistan CM condemns North Waziristan terrorist attack

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting a security forces convoy in North Waziristan.

In a statement released on Saturday, the chief minister expressed deep concern over the cowardly act that took place in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

"Such cowardly acts will not weaken the morale of the security forces and the resolve of the people of Pakistan. The entire nation stands with its brave security forces in the fight against terrorism," Bugti stated.

The CM acknowledged the sacrifices made by the brave young men who lost their lives in North Waziristan, reiterating the nation's solidarity with its armed forces. He also underscored the unity of the Pakistani people in supporting their valiant defenders.