Saturday, March 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan CM condemns North Waziristan terrorist attack

Balochistan CM condemns North Waziristan terrorist attack
Web Desk
10:24 PM | March 16, 2024
National

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting a security forces convoy in North Waziristan.

In a statement released on Saturday, the chief minister expressed deep concern over the cowardly act that took place in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

"Such cowardly acts will not weaken the morale of the security forces and the resolve of the people of Pakistan. The entire nation stands with its brave security forces in the fight against terrorism," Bugti stated.

The CM acknowledged the sacrifices made by the brave young men who lost their lives in North Waziristan, reiterating the nation's solidarity with its armed forces. He also underscored the unity of the Pakistani people in supporting their valiant defenders.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1710565072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024