Ban on export of bananas, onions only for Ramazan: Commerce minister

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Com­merce Jam Kamal Khan has addressed concerns regarding the ban on the export of ba­nanas and onions, clarifying that the restriction is specifi­cally for the duration of Rama­zan and is temporary.

The decision to impose the ban was made at the cabinet lev­el following the submission of a summary by the Ministry of Na­tional Food Security. This move came in response to a calling attention notice raised by Syed Naveed Qamar and other legis­lators regarding the impact of the ban on agricultural exports.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan as­sured the assembly that the ban would remain in effect until the 15th of the following month, highlighting the government’s sensitivity to the concerns raised by agriculturists. The temporary ban on the export of bananas and onions during Ramazan aims to ensure an adequate domestic supply of these essential com­modities during the holy month, which would ease common peo­ple and does not create a false shortage perception. The govern­ment’s decision reflects its com­mitment to balancing the needs of local consumers with the in­terests of agricultural producers.

While the ban presents a short-term restriction on export opportunities for farmers, it underscores the government’s proactive approach to manag­ing food security during reli­gious observances. However, he assured that the government is aware of the concerns of the ag­riculturists and indicated that this timeframe could be short­ened if things progress smooth­ly. The ministry of commerce on Tuesday has notified the ban on export of onions and bananas in a bid to control the soaring prices of these commodities in the country. The federal cabinet other day imposed ban on the exports of these two commodi­ties due to their higher prices in the market. Retailers contin­ued selling onion at Rs280-300 per kg while fruit vendors de­manded Rs150 for small-sized bananas and Rs250-300 per dozen for large sized. Onion was selling at Rs150 per kg two weeks back while small-size and large-size bananas were available at Rs80 and Rs120-150 per dozen, respectively.