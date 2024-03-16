Bilawal emphasises importance of int’l Day to Combat Islamophobia

KARACHI - Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasized the significance of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia as a poignant reminder of the urgent need to raise awareness, foster mutual respect and understanding. The PPP Chairman, in his message, said that the Islamophobia undermines the very essence of our shared humanity and the principles of tolerance, compassion, and pluralism. “It is imperative that we confront Islamophobia head-on and work tirelessly to dismantle the stereotypes and misconceptions that perpetuate it,” he added. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Islam, as a religion of moderation and peace, advocates embracing diversity and treating all individuals with dignity and respect, regardless of their faith or background.