Bilawal emphasises importance of int’l Day to Combat Islamophobia

KARACHI - Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasized the significance of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia as a poignant reminder of the urgent need to raise awareness, foster mutual respect and understand­ing. The PPP Chairman, in his message, said that the Islamophobia undermines the very essence of our shared humanity and the principles of toler­ance, compassion, and pluralism. “It is imperative that we confront Islamophobia head-on and work tirelessly to dismantle the stereotypes and mis­conceptions that perpetuate it,” he added. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Islam, as a religion of mod­eration and peace, advocates embracing diversity and treating all individuals with dignity and re­spect, regardless of their faith or background.